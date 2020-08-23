LGH extends hours for MRI tests till midnight

LAHORE : The first time in the history of the government hospitals, the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have started conducing MRI tests from morning till midnight (12pm).

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said now the MRI tests will be conducted at PINS/LGH from 8am to 12midnight.

The duties have been assigned to the technicians and other technical staff who will perform their duties in three shifts. Implementation of the orders has been started immediately.

Talking in this regard, the PGMI Principal and PINS executive director said that the decision would benefit more patients undergoing MRI tests and timely diagnosis would eliminate the delay in treatment of patients as well. Prof Al-freed Zafar and Prof Khalid Mahmood said that in accordance with the vision of the Punjab government, all resources are being utilised to provide maximum facilities to the patients in hospitals.

Citizens will not have to go to private clinics for MRI tests.

They said that according to the government policy, this facility will be available free of cost to the government employees as well as to the poor patients.