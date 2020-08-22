Pillion riding banned on Muharram 9, 10

LAHORE:To maintain law and order in the province the Punjab government has imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th Muharram across the province.

The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. The ban shall not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform.

hate material: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed chaired a meeting in his office to take legal action against spread of religious hatred and anarchy through social media during Muharram. The meeting was also attended by the DIG Investigation Lahore, FIA Cyber Wing director, SSP Investigation Lahore, SSP Operations Lahore, SSP CTD and PTA legal chief PTA. Prevention of uploading hateful content on social media and action against those who spread chaos were discussed during the meeting.

According to a press release issued by CCPO on Friday, FIA assured the meeting that notices for those who upload hateful content would be issued while it was also agreed to shut provocative YouTube channels, Facebook accounts, and web pages.

The CCPO directed the officers to create a personal file identifying those who spread chaos on social media. It has been said that details of malicious accounts have been shared with CTD, FIA and PTA. He said police, CTD, FIA, and PTA would take joint action against the miscreants.

Tight security: Security of imambargahs, mosques and other religious places in City remained tightened on the first Muharramul Haram and Jumma in the metropolis.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad had directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. The police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. Moreover, search operations were conducted around the sensitive places.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.

injured: Two women and two men suffered injuries at Gujjarpura on Friday.

The two women, Fauzia and Parveen, went to a shop run by Muhammad Imran to purchase ration. An accused identified as Waseem alias Vicky threatened the shopkeeper and started firing. Both women and the shopkeeper and an unidentified man were injured in the firing. The accused fled from the scene. The victims were removed to hospital. An FIR was lodged against Waseem and an unidentified person.

Road accidents: At least eight people died and 825 suffered injuries in 767 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 484 baldy injured victims of the road accidents were removed to hospitals and 341 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.