Fri Aug 21, 2020
0ur Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Jordan’s ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan Maj Gen Ibrahim Yali Muhammad, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday. The military’s media wing said the two exchanged views over matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation. "The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region," the ISPR added.

