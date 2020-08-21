‘KP Police system to be implemented in south Punjab’

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Inam Ghani has said that efforts would be made to implement the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police system in South Punjab to facilitate the masses of the region.

Talking to newsmen after inaugurating the administrative headquarters of South Punjab AIGP here on Thursday, he said that the police administrative unit had been established in Multan and it would be fully autonomous and powerful. He said that the office was completely independent and the IGP had given full mandate for public facilitation. He said that deployment of officers had been completed and gazetted staff would soon be deputed.

He said that the police related issues of South Punjab would be resolved through this office. He said that establishment of the AIGP office was a second step towards South Punjab administrative secretariat. AIGP Inam Ghani added that SOPs regarding coronavirus would be completed during processions and Majalis of Muharram. He announced that the AIGP office would be inaugurated in Bahawalpur on August 21. He maintained that a meeting was held with the provincial committee regarding security arrangements for Muharram while all district police officers had been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus during Muharram. Inam Ghani thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for extending the cooperation at all levels.

He said that the chief minister would soon visit Multan and lay the foundation stone of the permanent office building. Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan termed the establishment of South Punjab administrative secretariat in Multan a blessing. He said that the best efforts would be made to resolve the public complaints at their doorsteps.

He maintained that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain the law and order situation. He said that the new police system of South Punjab would improve policing. Later, AIGP Inam Ghani visited various branches of the office.