August 21, 2020
August 21, 2020

The economy comes first

August 21, 2020

Pakistan’s foreign policy has always been a neglected area. Pakistan has always used its geographical location to build ties with other countries. But the country’s geographical importance is beneficial for only superpowers. Also, the days of defence treaties are long gone. For how long can the country continue to use its nuclear prowess as a currency for barter? There is a need to understand that the economy, and not missiles, now determines a country’s place and importance in diplomatic spheres. Had Pakistan developed itself on the economical front, it might have become a need for others. Even though the country missed the IT revolution, the sector still has some room to grow. Pakistan needs to revamp its priorities. It’s time the authorities worked towards making Pakistan a progressive nation with a strong economy.

Bahadar Ali Khan

Toronto, Canada

