close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 21, 2020

Do more

Newspost

 
August 21, 2020

This refers to the letter “Two years later” (Aug 20) by Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui. I agree with most of the views of the writer. I would like to add that the key slogan of the PTI-led government was ‘say ‘No’ to corruption’. In reality, there has been a rise in corruption in the country over the last two years.

This is in addition to the problems of rising unemployment, inflation and hunger. The resolution of these issues should be top priority of the incumbent government.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost