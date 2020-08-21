This refers to the letter “Two years later” (Aug 20) by Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui. I agree with most of the views of the writer. I would like to add that the key slogan of the PTI-led government was ‘say ‘No’ to corruption’. In reality, there has been a rise in corruption in the country over the last two years.

This is in addition to the problems of rising unemployment, inflation and hunger. The resolution of these issues should be top priority of the incumbent government.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad