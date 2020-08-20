close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
A
Agencies
August 20, 2020

Five brothers among 6 killed in Haripur firing

Top Story

HARIPUR: At least six people were killed — among them five brothers — and three others were injured as two groups opened fire on each other in Haripur, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police said three suspects were arrested after the shooting and weapons were recovered from them while the others managed to escape. Following the incident, the District Police Officer, along with a heavy contingent of police, arrived at the spot and began searching for the suspects in the area.

