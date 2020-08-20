close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
August 20, 2020

Outgoing US envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan Ambassador Paul W Jones met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his farewell visit here Wednesday.

The COAS thanked US ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace & reconciliation process and ensuring peace & stability in the region.

