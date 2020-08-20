Outgoing US envoy calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan Ambassador Paul W Jones met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his farewell visit here Wednesday.
The COAS thanked US ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan.
Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace & reconciliation process and ensuring peace & stability in the region.