Paulo Coelho urges books donation to Pak student-led library initiative

DUBAI: Celebrated Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho wants you to donate books to an initiative in the rural province of Balochistan, Pakistan that has gained attention on social media. Pakistanis have appreciated the author’s support for the campaign that aims to build “reading rooms” across the province, foreign media reported.

It all started when students from Balochistan began the Wadh student library committee and together they started converting many abandoned spaces into small libraries and “reading rooms”.

According to Pakistani media reports, Siraj Sheikh, an engineering graduate from the University of Khuzdar, and five of his friends are opening small-scale libraries in secluded towns across the district. Their latest one is Wadh Students Library, which reportedly started in an abandoned building used by people doing drugs.