Internet Explorer is dead as Microsoft kills off 25-year-old browser

LONDON: Microsoft has finally killed Internet Explorer. The browser will be finished on 17 August, 2021, the company said.

In a blog post, Microsoft explained that the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 – the most recent and final iteration of the browser - from November 30, 2020, foreign media reported. The remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will end support for the browser next year.

Replacing the browser is Microsoft Edge, the computer giant’s new browser which relies on Chromium open-source software, developed by Google for Google Chrome. That gives Edge more features than Internet Explorer. There is an older version of Edge which does not use Chromium; that version will also be phased out on 9 March 2021.

With many websites and applications still using Internet Explorer, Microsoft is trying to avoid having two active browsers at once.