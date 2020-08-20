President Arif Alvi stresses on introduction of latest technology to scouts

KARACHI: President and Chief Scout Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the need of introducing the latest technology to scouts, besides encouraging them to continue developing their skills in the traditional methods.

Addressing the 75th National Council session of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association here at the Sindh Boy Scouts Association Headquarter, the president observed that students from the Madaris (religious seminaries) should also be included in the programmes.

The president further stressed upon increasing the strength of the scouts and inclusion of different institutions for learning new scouting techniques as the next year’s targets.He said focus was being made on the uniform educational system across the country and its improvement, and assured resolution of all issues being faced by the Scouts Association.

Pakistan International Airlines Chairman and Chief of PIA Boy Scouts Association Arshad Malik, Sindh Chief Secretary and Provincial Scouts Commissioner Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Chief Scouts Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Sarfaraz Qamar Daha and office-bearers from 10 different associations across the country and members of the national council were present during the session.

On the occasion, the president shared that he himself had served as a scout and he had very pleasant memories attached with that period. The scouts succeeded in life because from the childhood period they were taught about the social values and different techniques. The techniques which were missed at homes or schools were imparted through scouting, he added.

The president further observed that the scouts served the best during natural calamities and other related incidents. He said today there was a need to consider the difference between requirement of scouting and their capacity. The president also expressed his pleasure that about 750,000 scouts were enrolled throughout the country, but their numbers could be increased further. Pakistan needed functioning of such like institutions, he opined.

Underlining the significance of provision of first aid, he said every household should learn the first aid techniques to save human lives and expressed satisfaction that these techniques were imparted to scouts.

The president said the people would always feel pride over being part of scouts associations in their lives.The president also inquired about the elections of association and other arrangements, etc.

Chief Scouts Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Sarfaz Qamar Daha apprised the president that they would include the latest technological techniques. He further said under the prime minister’s vision of Green and Clean Pakistan, the scouts had been actively participating in the plantation drive across the country and would plant around 150,000 saplings this year while their numbers in the next year would be doubled. Daha said currently, 750,000 scouts were serving across the country. They had held elections during the previous year.