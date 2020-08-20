Pearson launches English test in Pakistan

Islamabad : Pearson, the world's leading learning company and the UK's largest awarding body offering academic and vocational qualifications, has launched in Pakistan the PTE Academic UKVI, a UK Home Office approved English test for people applying to study, work or live in Great Britain.

Currently, test centres for PTE Academic UKVI are available in Islamabad and Lahore. There are plans to open test centres in other key cities including Karachi.

Pearson, the world’s leading learning company was awarded commercial agreements from the UK Home Office to provide Secure English Language Tests (SELTs) to people who need to demonstrate their English language skills to study, work or live in the UK.

The commercial agreements will be delivered through the PTE Academic UKVI and PTE Home - a new speaking and listening test for family visa, settlement and citizenship applicants. Both these English language tests have been internally developed by Pearson.

The launching ceremony was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among participants were Alison Blackburn, the British Deputy High Commissioner for Pakistan, Olivia Campbell, deputy director of the Department for International Trade, British High Commission, Joe Lam, managing director (South Asia), Freya Thomas, SVP English Assessment, Premila Paulraj, director (business development) South Asia, Muna Mazhar, head (market development) and Waqar Shah, country head of Pearson Pakistan.

Alison Blackburne said the UK offered a truly world-class education – with four of the world’s top ten universities – and that test from Pearson was a great option for those applying for UK student and work visas. "We understand education has the power to transform lives, and that is why we are working at every level here in Pakistan to increase access to education. By supporting the UK-Pakistan historic relationship in this way, we are working as partners in building a prosperous and a sustainable future.”

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK, said: “We are proud that the UK Government joins the Australian and New Zealand Governments in recognising this test for visa applications, alongside thousands of leading universities across the globe who already accept it for study purposes - including more than 98% UK universities."

Students and immigrants said they're glad to learn that PTE Academic UKVI was available in Pakistan approved by the UK Govt for all kinds of visas.