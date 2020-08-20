Moot on education inaugurated

LAHORE:The annual International Conference on Education (ICE) was inaugurated at University of Education.

The noted educational experts from different national and international universities will participate in the event from August 19 to August 28. They will share their experiences on issues, trends and prospects in education. ICE2020 aims to address the key issues, including the challenges and response to COVID-19 in the field of education. It also tends to focus on the opportunities and threats that technology and innovation have with regard to education and learning.

In his opening remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said the University of Education’s international e-conference on education aims to bring a great synergy of expertise. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was the chief guest of the event.

UVAS: A delegation of the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA)led by its chief executive officer Dr Shahzad Amin called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and discussed matters of mutual interest and possible collaboration in research.

UVAS Business School Director Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub and Dr Muhammad Junaid from Department of Dairy Technology and officials from PDA, including Manager Operations Dr Zubair Ahmed and Ms Marhaba attended the meeting. The participants discussed the workout possibilities of collaboration between the PDA and UVAS for promotion of dairy sector in Pakistan. The PDA desired collaboration with UVAS in research and development initiatives especially to formalise a working group to transfer innovative technology to farmers. The association also showed interest in supporting students in their internship programme and research work of postgraduate students.

The UVAS Business School will coordinate to find out the opportunities of collaboration in market or policy research with PDA. UVAS wants to run small research projects with high impacts to support students and farmers on real problems of the farmers with the support of PDA.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed showed a UVAS video documentary to the delegation to give an overview of UVAS research and development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration initiatives.

art display: In connection with Independence Day of the country, Punjab University College of Art & Design organised an art exhibition at its auditorium. Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Director Alhamra Arts Council Ms Saman Rai, Principal CAD Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor, faculty members and employees attended the ceremony. On this occasion, posters related to Independence Day and photos of important personalities and artworks of teachers and students were put on display highlighting the struggle for creation of Pakistan.