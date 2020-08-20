Boy falls to death

LAKKI MARWAT: A minor boy died after falling from a hill in Shah Hassankhel village on Wednesday, locals said.

They said that a 12-year-old Fidaullah was grazing his cattle on a hill when he fell down while ascending the hill. He was rushed to the Rural Health Centre Ahmedkhel where he succumbed to his injuries.

The locals said that there was no doctor and no ambulance at the health facility to administer first aid to the victim or at least shift him to the Government City Hospital.