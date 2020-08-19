Alleged selective accountability: PHC issues notices to NAB chairman, other officials

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), its director-general for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and executive board in a petition that alleged that the anti-graft body was not carrying out the ruling party members accountability.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ikramullah heard the petition filed through Ali Gohar Advocate. The petitioners Dr Adil Zareef and others had moved the court with the plea that NAB was doing selective accountability.

They said all the cases pertaining to the ruling party with special reference to Billion Tree Tsunami, Bank of Khyber, Ehtesab Commission KP, Malam Jaba ski scam were being put on the back burner. The petitioners sought action against all the accused and officials of the NAB who had, allegedly, illegally given benefit to the ruling party by not filing references.

They stated that despite the NAB chairman statement about Malam Jaba Skii lease, no reference had been filed yet. The petitioners said it was despite the fact that seven executive board meetings had taken place in this regard. Similarly, no progress was being shown on the Billion Tree Tsunami case and Bank of Khyber illegal appointment case. After the preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to NAB chairman and other officials, directing them to file comments by September 16.