close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

PAF can offset limitations of numbers, equipment: air chief

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that a close look at the historic accounts of PAF’s role during wars stands testimony to the fact that a better trained professional force with high morale can offset the limitations of numbers and equipment. He was addressing the graduation ceremony of No 53 Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE). Speaking at the occasion, the air chief said.

Latest News

More From Top Story