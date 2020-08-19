PAF can offset limitations of numbers, equipment: air chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that a close look at the historic accounts of PAF’s role during wars stands testimony to the fact that a better trained professional force with high morale can offset the limitations of numbers and equipment. He was addressing the graduation ceremony of No 53 Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE). Speaking at the occasion, the air chief said.