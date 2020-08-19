Three kidnapped by dacoits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two local residents of district Sanghar have been kidnapped from Sukkur by some dacoits of Katcha area. Reports said the alleged kidnappers forced a car to stop near Pano Aqil that was carrying five passengers. The kidnappers picked two men identified as Siddiq Behan and Rafiq Kakhrani, while allowed remaining three passengers to go.