close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

Three kidnapped by dacoits

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

SUKKUR: Two local residents of district Sanghar have been kidnapped from Sukkur by some dacoits of Katcha area. Reports said the alleged kidnappers forced a car to stop near Pano Aqil that was carrying five passengers. The kidnappers picked two men identified as Siddiq Behan and Rafiq Kakhrani, while allowed remaining three passengers to go.

Latest News

More From Pakistan