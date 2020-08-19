close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

Currency dealers deprived of Rs5.2m in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two money exchangers were deprived of Rs5.2 million after kidnapping them at gunpoint from Bajauro village in the limits of Mandani police station in the district on Tuesday.

Tilawat Shah and Hamza, who deal in currency exchange business, told the Mandani police that Imran and Abdur Rahman and their two other accomplices kidnapped them at gunpoint from the Bajauro Killay and took them towards Charsadda in a vehicle.

They said that the accused later snatched Rs5.2 million and threw them from the vehicle at Utmanzai Ring Road. They said that the accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

