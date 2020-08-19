Prolonged power outages irk residents of Lalkurti

Rawalpindi: The residents of Lalkurti and its adjacent localities have been facing difficulties due to absence of electricity for the past three days.

The angry residents thronged the complaint office but in vain because concerned officers were neither attending the offices nor replying to complainants’ telephone calls. Some two days back, the residents of Lalkurti faced over 17 hours long power breakdown. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) staff somehow managed to find the underground fault but failed to restore electricity supply to the area because the transformer in the area was also burnt soon after. The concerned staff of Iesco after 7 to 10-hours brought a transformer, but it was also faulty. The residents of Lalkurti have been deprived of light till the filing of this report on Tuesday.

The residents of affected localities faced worst kind of water shortage due to absence of electricity.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) spokesman Raja Asim Nazir, Executive Engineer (XEN) Tariqabad and Muhammad Khyzer Personal Secretary to Chief Iesco were continuously giving statements to ‘The News’ that electricity will be restored Lalkurti but in vain.