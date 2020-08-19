UET lab burgled

LAHORE:Equipment/lab items from one of UET labs worth over Rs 1 million were stolen. The UET administration came to know about the theft of equipment/lab items from the Foundry Lab of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department on July 20 when the lab attendant reported that the door lock of the laboratory was cut and some equipment and items including pump of air compressor, air blower, motors of induction furnace, molding dies, etc. were found missing. The UET administration approached the local police station to report the incident and formed a three-member fact finding committee headed by Prof Dr Khalid Mehmoodul Hassan, Chairman Electrical Engineering Department. The theft incident took place at the university when it was shut because of Covid-19.