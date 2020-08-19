close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Woman seeks divorce over social media bar

Lahore

LAHORE:A family court Tuesday issued notices to a man in a dissolution of marriage suit as he claimed in his reply that his wife is seeking divorce as he had stopped her from using social media. However, Asif in his reply claimed that his wife used to do video chat on Bego Live with other men and when he stopped her from doing so, she refused and filed for divorce.

