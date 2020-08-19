TPL Insurance, Suzuki sign MoU

KARACHI: TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s first direct insurance company, has signed a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding with Pak Suzuki, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU would enable Pak Suzuki customers to avail TPL Insurance’s services at any of the 168 authorised dealerships of the auto maker. Customers would have access to one window auto insurance solution offering tailored coverage, online policy issuance, services and repair facilities at Pak Suzuki authorised 3S dealerships, along with other services, the statement added.

Pak Suzuki Managing Director Masafumi Harano said, “This is an ideal time for such initiatives in Pakistan as the importance of customer services is at an all-time high. We are confident to grow together and explore more transparent and creative solutions for customers.”

TPL Insurance CEO Muhammad Aminuddin said, “Together with Pak Suzuki, TPL Insurance will cater to the evolving needs of the companies’ mutual customers by delivering quality coverage and disruptive insurance solutions.”