Officials asked to improve management, IT skill

PESHAWAR: Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan urged the planning officers to improve their skills in the planning management and Information Technology (IT).

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Training Course on Project Cycle Management Module 1 organized by the Planning and Development Department under the support of Governance and Policy Project (Multi Donors Trust Fund) here on Tuesday. A group of 14 officers of the planning cadre of various departments, including Planning and Development, were trained, who would impart training to planning officers and staff to improve their skills.

The additional chief secretary said that citizens placed high priority in development projects to ensure taxpayers’ money was utilized on development. Shakeel Qadir said that capacity building significance has been increased as the government focused on strategic development planning to create development schemes on the basis of assets development and on investment return instead of routine development projects. He added that the training would help bring improvement in the lives of people. He expressed thanks to the trainers who imparted training to planning officers while keeping social distancing with online training.