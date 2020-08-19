COAS, Saudi minister discuss matters of mutual interest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Deputy Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security, were discussed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Tuesday. The COAS was on his official visit to KSA.