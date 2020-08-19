close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

COAS, Saudi minister discuss matters of mutual interest

August 19, 2020

RIYADH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Deputy Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security, were discussed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Tuesday. The COAS was on his official visit to KSA.

