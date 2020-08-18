ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court, Islamabad on Monday set Sept 9 to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in Toshakhana reference.

The Accountability Court halted the process to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the court’s proceedings in the case until Aug 25 after the court was informed that the PML-N supreme leader’s arrest warrants have been challenged in the IHC.

The Accountability Court also summoned Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, named in the case, to appear on next hearing on Sept 9 for indictment and directed all accused to furnish a surety bond of Rs2 million each.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari appeared before the court while wearing a face mask and face shield as part of measures to keep coronavirus at bay. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Aseefa Bhutto and some party leaders also reached the Accountability Court to show solidarity with the former president. The party leadership had directed its members of Parliament and People’s Lawyers Forum to reach Islamabad.