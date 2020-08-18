Volka Food International Celebrated Independence Day 2020

karachi: In these unprecedented times, while things have started to look better than before, we must still take steps to ensure our own safety and of everyone around us.

August has always been a month of celebration and festivity for the Pakistanis and Volka Food International upheld that tradition of celebrating the nation and Independence Day with the teamthis year too, but with strict SOPs in place.

On this occasion the CEO of Volka Food International; Saim Chaudhry, congratulated the nation on being one of the most resilient ones, progressing towards the bigger goal, one year and thousands of efforts at a time. He expressed his gratitude towards the people who have helped this country grow over the years and committed to continue making Volka Food International a key player in this growth at the national and international levels both through expansion and employment generation.***