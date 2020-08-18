Violation of Customs Act, 1969 FBR to modify notice to ambassador

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday said it had been brought into its notice that Collector Customs (Adjudication) Islamabad had issued a show cause notice to an ambassador for violation of Customs Act, 1969.

The Board has clarified that the issuance of show cause notice is not in conformity with the privileges available to diplomats under the Vienna Convention. “Therefore, upon the FBR's directions, the Islamabad Customs has modified the seizure report and the show cause notice is also being modified accordingly. The inconvenience caused to the worthy ambassador is regretted,” said the Board.