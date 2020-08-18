Assets case: Shahbaz interim pre-arrest bail extended indefinitely

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s interim pre-arrest bail in assets beyond means case was extended automatically on Monday for an indefinite period of time due to non-availability of the bench.

On the last hearing, a two-member bench had been dissolved after its head, Justice Chaudhry Shahram Sarwar, had declined to hear the case, citing his personal relations with Sharif’s leading counsel Azam Nazir Tarar. The bench had extended Shahbaz Sharif bail till August 17, and referred the case to chief justice for its fixation before another appropriate bench. However, Sharif’s counsel Tarar submitted a general adjournment request to the chief justice that he would not be available during the summer vacation. The chief justice accepted his request and did not form a new bench. The summer vacation will end on Sept 5.