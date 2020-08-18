Senate panel passes ‘Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday passed ‘The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ and ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill 2020.’

The Senate committee held its meeting with the chair of its Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House on Monday. The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by the committee after the Minister for Narcotics Control Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, presented an undertaking dually signed by him that the reservations expressed by Senator Farooq H Naek shall be addressed by bringing proposed amendments in the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2020 within 30 days.

The Senate committee also considered and discussed in detail the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2020 introduced by Federal Interior Minister Ejaz Shah.

Secretary interior briefed the committee that in order to enhance the effectiveness of the implementation of the orders passed by the federal government under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997) and the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948 (XIV of 1948), the amendments are considered essential in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The scope of the application of the penalties needs to be extended to those who are involved in terrorism in any manner outside the boundaries of the country. Rehman Malik invited Senator Farooq H. Naek to present his proposed amendments in the Bill. The majority of the members were of the view that the Bill should be passed on presentation of undertaking by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati that the said amendments shall be taken under consideration within 30 days after passage of the Bill.

Senator Farooq H. Naek also expressed his satisfaction on the proposal. Senator Javed Abbasi said that there is no need to write the reason of FATF in the aims and objectives of every bill as we all have a responsibility to improve our laws in the interest of the country and the nation.

Azam Khan Swati, presented an undertaking dually signed by him that the reservations expressed by Senator Farooq H. Naek shall be addressed by bringing proposed amendments in the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2020 within 30 days. Thereafter, the Rehman Malik put the Bill for vote and all members present in the meeting voted in favour of the Bill.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill 2020 was considered and discussed in detail in the meeting of the Standing Committee. The secretary interior briefed the committee that in order to enhance the effectiveness of the implementation of the orders passed by the federal government, to cater effective administration and financial monitoring and evaluation of the trusts relating to registration, administration and monitoring of trusts registered within the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Furthermore, the facilities required for meeting the necessary expenses through exemptions are also required to be incorporated in detail.

Farooq H. Naek pointed out that in (d) of section 2 of Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020 after the word “for” the word “SRBs” shall be substituted with word “Statutory Regulatory Bodies” and there is a need to specify the sections of Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020 where the Anti-Money Laundering Act. 2010 (VII of 2010) shall be applicable. Rehman Malik invited Senator Farooq H. Naek and other members of the committee to present their proposed amendments in the Bill if any.

The majority of the Members were of the view that the Bill should be passed on presentation of undertaking by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati that the said amendments shall be taken under consideration within 30 days after passage of the Bill.

Senator Farooq H. Naek also expressed his satisfaction on the proposal. Committee chairman asked Farooq H. Naek to present his amendments in the committee, however he expressed his satisfaction on the undertaking given by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

Thereafter, the Committee chairman put the Bill for vote. All members present in the meeting voted in favour of the Bill except Senator Farooq H. Naek who abstained.

Meanwhile Rehman Malik said that FATF is putting undue pressure on Pakistan and he been raising it again and again that FATF is discriminating against Pakistan. He said that we are amending our laws on the will of FATF while FATF has a soft corner for India.

Senator Kauda Babar said that people of Balochistan are facing many problems due to closure of Gwadar border and even people cannot even go for condolence and cannot take their patients to hospitals. He said that this issue was raised earlier and the committee should recommend that Gwadar border be opened. Rehman Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to address the issue of the people of Balochistan in consultation with Senator Kauda Babar.