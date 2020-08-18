Three-day National Throwball Coaching Course from Sept 4

LAHORE: Pakistan Throwball Federation in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Association will hold a three-day National Throwball Coaching Course from September 4 to 6 in Naran. According to Secretary General of the Federation Maqbool Arain, online registration for the course has been started. Besides athletes, coaches, technical officials and school teachers from all over the country and students can also register for the course, he said.