Sepa initiates action against construction projects for violating environmental laws

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has initiated legal action against seven construction projects of residential and commercial buildings being carried out allegedly in violation of environmental laws in various localities of District East.

The action has been initiated under Section 17 of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, officials said. The action has been taken on directives of Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Sepa officials said on Monday that an environmental protection order (EPO) had been issued against an under-construction project situated in PECHS after it was established that the project was being constructed in violation of some clauses of the environmental law.

Meanwhile, process has been initiated to issue another EPO against another project being carried out in the Bahadurabad area. In addition to that, proponents of another two projects under construction in Scheme 33 and PIB Colony have been directed to appear before the Sepa director general to defend their position and explain why a legal action should not be initiated against them with regard to their alleged law violations.

Two more projects are also being surveyed from the environmental point of view and their management has been informed in this regard. The management of a construction project on Shaheed-e-Millat Road has also submitted its environmental impact assessment (EIA) report to Sepa, which is being processed as per rules and regulations.

It is mandatory for all development projects in Sindh to obtain their environmental approval from Sepa or else their environmental clearance will remain in question. People interested to buy any shop or flat in any construction project in Sindh should check whether a no objection certificate was issued by Sepa for such projects before initiating their booking process.