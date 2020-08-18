True freedom

Pakistan celebrated its 74th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. But the celebrations couldn’t tell whether the people knew what freedom actually meant. Before the partition, people were living under the draconian regime of colonial rulers. These people bravely fought for their freedom.

They wanted to have freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom from external influence and economic freedom. The question is: does the Pakistan of today enjoy such freedom? Unfortunately, no.

Pakistan has plenty of talented people who can turn its fate. It’s time all of us came together to work for the betterment of the country. We must work together to enjoy the freedom we all deserve.

Muhammad Tayyab

Mianwali