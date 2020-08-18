Excelling Madrassa students honoured

ABBOTTABAD: A ceremony was arranged to honour the students of a religious seminary who had excelled in the recent annual examination of Wafaq-ul-Madaris.

Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah said that students of the religious institutions can also excel in competitive exams and government is giving opportunities to them in all spheres. This he said while addressing as chief guest at the function arranged by the Jamia Umme Salma Lil Banaat here. The ceremony was arranged for those students who had excelled in the annual examination of Wafaq-ul-Madaris in the subject of Hadith and got 593 marks out of 600. A total of 392,960 students appeared in the examination all over the country, according to madrassa administrator Mufti Jaffar Tayyar. The institute once again secured top positions in the country as last year its two students had got 2nd and third positions, respectively.

The function was attended by the parents of the students, District Police Officer Yasir Khan Afridi, District Khateeb Maulana Wajid, ex-president of traders body, Naeem Awan, and a large number of Ulema, notables and office-bearers of political parties. The deputy commissioner said the government has planned to provide equal opportunities to the students of madrassas to excel in all spheres of life.

On the occasion, DPO Yasir Afridi said that students of the madaris had shown excellent results in the examinations and they had proved their worth as brilliant students. Earlier, District Khateeb Mufti Wajid also spoke at the occasion. Madrassa administrator Mufti Jaffar Tayyar presented the annual report of the seminary.