Residents, motorists demand road reconstruction in Mohmand

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

GHALLANI: The local residents, passengers and commuters on Sunday urged the provincial government and district administration to take practical steps for the reconstruction of dilapidated road from Ghallanai to Yakkaghund. Transporters, passengers and local elders, including Zar Khan, Amjad Ali Shah, Sohail Nazir, Liaqat Khan and others told media persons that a portion of Peshawar-Bajaur road from Ghallanai to Yakkaghund was in a very bad condition and causing great hardships to people while travelling on this road.

