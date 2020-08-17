close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

Youth from Bhakkar creates record by jumping over 12 bikes

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

LAHORE: Dilawar Baloch, another talented young man from Bhakkar after Thatta’s Asif Magsi, demonstrated jumping over 12 motorcycles in the presence of locals and successfully crossed all the bikes.

Dilawar was a resident of Behl Nasheeb area of Bhakkar. The Army had recruited Magsi who had jumped over 11 motor cycles and would provide training to him who had gained fame through long jump on TikTok. Locals gave cash prize to Dilawar Khan Baloch for breaking Muhammad Asif’s 11 motorcycles record.

Latest News

More From Pakistan