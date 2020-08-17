BRT passengers fined for not wearing masks

PESHAWAR: Though the district administration has imposed fines on passengers at the BRT stations and buses for violations of the SOPs related to Covid-19, it is also difficult for the administration to ensure all the Covid SOPs in the transit.

The administration officials inspected different stations and buses and imposed fine on the passengers for not wearing facemasks. It would not be possible for the BRT management to implement all COIVD-19 precautions at the crowded stations and buses such as social distancing and others, except the use of facemasks. The administration has also not made clear its strategy for implementing the SOPs to save the passengers from coronavirus.

19kg heroin seized, four arrested

The capital city police in two separate actions foiled bids to smuggle 19kg heroin and arrested three persons. An official said that Bhanamari Police Station officials, while on a tip-off, stopped a car and recovered 13kg heroin from it. Two alleged smugglers, Amin Khan and Liaqat Ali, were arrested. In another action, the Chamkani Police Station officials foiled a smuggling bid and arrested one Adil Afridi after seizing 6kg heroin from him.