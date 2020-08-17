Toshakhana case: Zardari to appear before Accountability Court today

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before the Accountability Court today (Monday) in Toshakhana (gifts depository) case.

Zardari long with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Islamabad from Karachi on Sunday evening. Though the party claimed that Zardari has directed the party workers not to come during his appearance before the Accountability Court, yet the top leadership of the PPP will be present to express their solidarity with the former president.

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against Zardari and former prime ministersNawaz Sharif and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani accusing them of handing the foreign gifted vehicles in violation of rules of Toshakhana that caused a heavy loss to national exchequer. The court has issued warrants for Zardari in Toshakhana accountability reference and asked him to appear before the Accountability Court on August 17, while Yusuf Raza Gilani has been granted exemption from appearance in hearing of the reference.

Nawaz Sharif had challenged his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the accountability court in in Islamabad High Court and requested to allow him to join the Toshakhana reference proceedings through his pleader.