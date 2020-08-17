Assets case: No hearing of Shahbaz pre-arrest bail plea today

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s pre-arrest bail petition in assets beyond means case will not be taken up on Monday (today) due to non-availability of the bench and Sharif’s leading counsel. On the last hearing, Justice Chaudhry Shahram Sarwar had declined to hear the case, citing his personal relations with Sharif’s leading counsel Azam Nazir Tarar. The bench had extended Shahbaz Sharif’s bail till August 17 and referred the case to chief justice for its fixation before another appropriate bench. However, Sharif’s counsel submitted a general adjournment request to the chief justice that he would not be available during summer vacation. The CJ accepted his request and did not form a new bench. Summer vacation will end on Sept 5.