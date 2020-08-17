Forget farming

This refers to the letter 'Ravi front land' (August 14) by Syed Mustafa Sarfraz. The writer expressed his concern at whether he will be compensated for the land acquired by the Ravi Project.

I would advise him to forget about farming in Pakistan and switch over to the construction business; the future of this land belongs to housing societies and palatial houses all over instead of agricultural fields.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA