Sun Aug 16, 2020
National awards conferred on Pakistan armed forces personnel

August 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan has pleased to grant the Military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force. 10 Sitara-i-Basalat, 68 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 54 Imtiazi Asnad, 45 COAS Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 112 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 138 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), says an ISPR press release.

