LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday sought details of salary, movable and immovable properties, sources of income and utility bills from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the liquor license case.

A private TV channel obtained the questionnaire sent to the Punjab CM. According to the news channel, details of private foreign trips have also been sought from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while details of inherited property were also sought.

Buzdar has also been asked about details regarding gas, electricity, telephone and mobile-phone bills and the number of employees he has. The anti-graft watchdog has also sought details of assets purchased, leased or received in the form of auctions and gifts. The bureau also asked the chief minister to provide details of when and to whom the assets not owned by Usman Bazdar were sold.

The news channel said that Buzdar was also asked to provide his personal bank accounts, family members or credit cards in his name, loans and other details.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had appeared before a Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore without security and protocol.