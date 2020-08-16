Pensioners to get pension at home from Sept 1: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday announced that from September 1, pensions will be delivered to the elderly at home.

Zulfi Bukhari, along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, inaugurated the field office of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Zulfi Bokhari said that Rs30 billion were collected during the last three months. “Now, anyone who does work could get himself registered with EOBI to get benefits,” he said. He said that now even the freelance journalists, women, and labourers could be registered with EOBI. A summary in this regard had been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for approval, he maintained.

Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister’s policy prefers the welfare of workers and the poor. “We have fulfilled the promises made in the elections and there is no leader like Imran Khan,” he said.