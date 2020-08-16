PTI asks Sindh cabinet to resign after CJP’s remarks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said on Saturday the Sindh cabinet should resign on ethical grounds after the chief justice of Pakistan’s recent remarks, which they described as the biggest proof of failure of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in the province.

PTI Karachi chief Khurram Sher Zaman said the government should give an answer to the chief justice about its failure to resolve the civic issues in the province, particularly in Karachi.

“Without interference and pressure from the apex court, the PPP’s Sindh government is not ready to do anything,” said Zaman, who is also an MPA, in a statement released from the Insaf House, the party secretariat.

He said the PPP chairman who had shouted at NAB should now open his mouth on the remarks of the chief justice. “Stories of incompetence and failure of the Sindh government are resounding all over the world. Only the chief justice can rid the people of the incompetent rulers of Sindh.”

The PTI MPA said the PPP had not given a single plan to the people of Sindh over the last 12 years, and Sindh should learn from the governments of other provinces about how to perform better. “The launch of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Peshawar has buried the opposition’s criticism.”

Metro and BRT services had been initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad, while in Sindh, only Ajrak number plates and masks were being made, he added.

Zaman asked PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit the Peshawar BRT with PPP cabinet members to take some inspiration. “Other provinces are developing day by day, while Sindh is becoming Mohenjodaro.”

The PTI lawmaker said the fare of buses used in BRT was as per the affordability of the people. “Today, political critics are suffering instead of being proud of the country’s plans.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon complete the Green Line project and provide travel relief to the people of Karachi, he claimed. “The launch of the programme to end malnutrition is welcome. The poor mothers of Thar will benefit from this programme after the issuance of health cards. The PM’s economic team is fulfilling all its promises.”

On August 11, the Supreme Court (SC) had observed that mafias were financing the governments as they knew no action would be taken against them due to monetary benefits they gave to the governments.

Hearing petitions against illegal encroachments on public parks, amenity lands, revival of Karachi Circular Railways and unauthorized multi-storeyed buildings in Karachi, the SC’s three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, took exception to lack of administration and poor governance in Karachi and observed that the government's writ did not seem to exist in Karachi,

It observed that mafias were operating without any fear of the government writ and government functionaries were reluctant to take any action against them.