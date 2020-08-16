Artworks highlight cruelty in Held Kashmir

LAHORE : Lahore Arts Council organised an exhibition titled ‘Black Day’ to show solidarity with Kashmiris here on Saturday at Alhamra Arts Centre.

Information Minister Fayyaz Al-Hassan Chohan inaugurated the event along with Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai.

On the occasion, the minister praised Alhamra’s efforts and work of the artists on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Saman Rai, Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, said the artists have reflected Indian atrocities through their works, Alhamra is becoming the voice of Kashmiris, and LAC is highlighting Kashmiri culture all over the world. The exhibition depicts the struggle of Kashmiris in the hanging artworks, she added. A walk was organised which was attended by Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Saman Rai, Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari and other employees. The participants of the walk chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zinda Bad’, Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan.