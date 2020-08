President decorates military officials

ISLAMABAD : The President of Pakistan has been pleased to grant the Military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force. 10 Sitara-i-Basalat, 68 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 54 Imtiazi Asnad, 45 COAS Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 112 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 138 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Following officers and men have been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat:- Col Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed), Punjab, Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan (Shaheed), Baloch, Hav Nasir Mahmoord (Shaheed), Punjab, Nk Farhad Hussain Mughal (Shaheed), AK, Lnk Muhammad Imran (Shaheed), FC KP, Lnk Muhammad Zahid (Shaheed), AK, Sep Assad Khan (Shaheed) Punjab, Sep Muhammad Shamim (Shaheed), Punjab, Commander Syed Kamran Saeed Gilani, Navy, Wing Commander Nauman Akram (Shaheed) , Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat:- N/Sub Ahsan Ullah Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, N/Sub Muhammad Afzal Khan (Shaheed), CMI, N/Sub Buland Khan (Shaheed), Engrs, Hav Maroof Shah (Shaheed), Sind, Hav Rozi Khan (Shaheed), Baloch, Hav Sher Zaman Khan (Shaheed), AK, L/Hav Qamar Nadeem (Shaheed), Baloch, Nk Noor Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Sawar Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Ijaz Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Zubair Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Moula Bakhsh (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Nasir Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Muhammad Farooq (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Akbar Hayat (Shaheed), NLI, Nk Muhammad Naeem (Shaheed), MF, Nk Qussar Mehmood (Shaheed), MF, Lnk Naqeeb Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Abdullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Muhammad Ilyas Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Muhammad Yaqoob (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Muhammad Waseem (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Muhammad Amjad (Shaheed), FC KP, Lnk Taqdir Ali (Shaheed), FC KP, Lnk Said Amin (Shaheed), FC KP, Lnk Muhammad Shoaib (Shaheed), FC KP, Lnk Amir Ali Khan (Shaheed), Sind, Lnk Rahib Ali (Shaheed), Sind, Sep Mehtab Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Rizwan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Zia Ur Rehman (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Akbar (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Yar Muhammad (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Zahid Khan (Shaheed), FC KP, Sep Muhammad Saleem (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Fayyaz (Shaheed), FC KP, Sep Kashif Ali (Shaheed), FC KP, Sep Muhammad Ehsan (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Muhammad Nadeem (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Sohail Younas (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Muhammad Shahab (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Imran Ali (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Umar Zaman (Shaheed), FF, Sep Jawad Khan (Shaheed), FF, Sep Zakir Ali (Shaheed), Sind, Sep Nawaz Ali (Shaheed), Sind, SepTauqeer Ahmed (Shaheed),Baloch, Sep Muhammad Shah Rukh Khan (Shaheed), Baloch Sep Muhammad Qasim (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Toseef (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Muhammad Hafeez (Shaheed), MF, Sep Niamat Wali (Shaheed), MF, Sep Raheel Iqbal (Shaheed), MF, Sep Saat Madad Shah (Shaheed), MF, Spr Muhammad Saeed (Shaheed), Engrs, Spr Adnan Ramzan (Shaheed), Engrs, Spr Yar Khan (Shaheed), Engrs, Commander Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Nia, Navy, Lt Commander Najeeb Ullah Kha, Navy, Lieutenant Rao Junaid Ahme, Navy, Lieutenant Ahmad Hassan Sha, Navy, Lieutenant Hafiz M Ameer Hamz, Navy, LCDT Usman Al, Navy, LPM Sana Ullah Navy, LSW Imran Masi, Navy, Wing Commander Hammad Farooqi, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Imran, Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Imtiazi Sanad:- Lt Col Muhammad Idrees, T.Bt, FF, Lt Col Imran Jadoon, Avn, Maj Muhammad Azhar Bilal, Avn, Maj Waqar Khan, Avn, Maj Muhammad Asif Sheikh, Avn, Maj Muhammad Mushtaq, Arty, N/Sub Abid Ullah, FC KP, N/Sub Ghulam Jeelani, Punjab, Nk Fazal Jalil, FC KP, Nk Tahir Khan, Punjab, Nk Gushpor Ali, AK, Nk Mir Alam, MF, Lnk Zafar Mehmood, FC Bln, Sep Asif Ali, FC Bln, Sep Asmat Ullah, FC KP, Sep Mokam Khan, FC KP, Sep Alam Zeb, FF, Spr Saddam Hussain, Engrs, Capt Umar Hayat, Navy, Capt M Arslan Khan, Navy, Air Commodore Malik Sadiq Nawaz, Air Force, Gp Capt Syed Ikram Ahmad, Air Force, Gp Capt Mahjabeen Salman, Air Force, Gp Capt Faisal Karim, Air Force, Gp Capt Tauqeer Ghani, Air Force, Wing Commander Faisal Sharif, Air Force, Wing Commander Yasir Ali Ahmad, Air Force, Wing Commander Omer Sharief, Air Force, Wing Commander Mirza Sarfaraz Baig, Air Force, Wing Commander irfan Rasul Ghauri, Air Force, Wing Commander Hafiz Muhammad Azam, Air Force, Wing Commander Ahmad Assad Kamal, Air Force, Wing Commander Aftab Hussain, Air Force, Wing Commander Mansoor Azhar, Air Force, Wing Commander Farhan Mushtaq Baig, Air Force, Wing Commander Affan Aslam , Air Force, Wing Commander Kashif Ishaque, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Aamir Bashir, Air Force, Wing Commander Usama Bin Tahir, Air Force, Wing Commander Shahram Iqbal, Air Force, Wing Commander Khalid Fida, Air Force, Wing Commander Tausif Haider, Air Force, Wing Commander Faiza Aamir, Air Force, Wing Commander Kamran Nazir, Air Force, Wing Commander Sakinah Hussain Naqvi, Air Force, Squadron Leader Asif Mahmood, Air Force, Squadron Leader Sadiya Mushtaq, Air Force, Squadron Leader Shahid Iqbal, Air Force, Squadron Leader Fariyal Safdar, Air Force, Squadron Leader Muhammad Fahad Waseem, Air Force, Squadron Leader Ayaz Ahmad, Air Force, Squadron Leader Mehrun Nisa Umar, Air Force, Squadron Leader Muhammad Tahir Younas, Air Force, Fight Lieutenant Asad Ali, Air Force,

Following officers and men have been conferred with COAS Commendation Cards:- Lt Col Khurum Ahsan, T.Bt, AK, Lt Col Mehmood Alam Khan, CMI, Lt Col Ghayyur Abbas, Engrs, Maj Approved Lt Col Muhammad Aleem Khattak, Avn, Maj Haroon Rashid, CMI, Maj Asad Munir Awan, AD, Maj Muhammad Usman, CMI, Maj Raja Bilal Nosherwan, FF, Maj Muhammad Bilal Aslam, AK, Maj Muhammad Mohsin Bukar, Punjab, Maj Kamran Hameed Raja, Baloch, Maj Nauman Ali, CMI, Maj Shahzad Khizer, CMI, Maj Umar Farooq, CMI, Capt Elleyyeen Avais, AMC GDMO, Capt Syed Ehtisham Ali, Punjab, Capt Adnan Farooq, AK, Capt Raahim Attique Khan, Baloch, Lt Arham Attique Khan, Baloch, Lt Abbas Shabbir, AK, N/Sub Muhammad Sajid, FC KP, N/Sub Zahoor Ahmed, FC Bln, Inspector Shahid Abbas Khan, PR (Sind), Hav Sufaid Ali, Punjab, Hav Mubashir, CMI, Hav Bahlol Khan, FF, Hav Muhammad Mushtaq Hussain, CMI, Hav Haq Nawaz (Shaheed), PR (Sind), L/Hav Muhammad Ajaib, Punjab, Nk Muhammad Arshad, Punjab, Nk Amir Sharif, EME, Nk Rt (ac) Kamran Khan, EME, Nk Muhammad Uris, AMC, Lnk Kabeer Ahmed, Punjab, Lnk Mudassar Hafeez, Baloch, Sep Muhammad Zeeshan, FC KP, Sep Muhammad Salim Khan, FC KP, Sep Waseem Abbas, Punjab, Sep Ghulam Baqir Hussain, FF, Sep Bilal Mushtaq, Baloch, Sep Ubaid Ur Rehman, PR (Sind), Sep Kashif Ali, PR (Sind), Sep Anwar Kamal (Shaheed), PR (Sind), Swr Hashim Ali, RV&FC, Spr Hamza Rahman, Engrs.

Following officers have been conferred with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military):- Maj Gen Khurram Anwar Qadri, EME, Maj Gen Adnan Asif Jah Shad, FF, Maj Gen Muhammad Zahid khan, FF, Maj Gen Gulam Jafar, FF, Maj Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, Punjab, Maj Gen Irfan Arshad, Arty, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, AC, Maj Gen Yusaf Jamal, FF, Maj Gen Kashif Nazir, Engrs, Maj Gen Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Punjab, Maj Gen Muhammad Yousaf Majoka, AK, Maj Gen Muhammad Shabaz Khan, Arty, Maj Gen Sayed Nusrat Raza, AMC Spec, Maj Gen Muhammad Asad Qureshi, AMC Spec, Maj Gen Karamat Hussain Shah Bokhari, SI (M) AMC Spec, Maj Gen Rasikh Maqsood, TI(M) AMC Spec, Maj Gen Farrukh Saeed, TI(M) AMC Spec, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, SI(M), Navy, Rear Admiral Miraz Foad Amin Baig, SI (M), Navy, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan, SI, SI(M), Navy, Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Raja Faheem Shahzad Kiyani, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military):- Brig Wasim Irshad Ul Haq Kayani, Engrs, Brig Imran Siddique, Sigs, Brig Muhammad Tahir Shah, CMI, Brig Bakhtiar Akram, FF, Brig Mian Zahoor Ul Haq, AC, Brig Ahmad Fraz Butt, Arty, Brig Arshad Mahmood, FF, Brig Syed Ahsan Raza Zaidi, AK, Brig Sardar Muhammad Faisal Akbar Khan, ASC, Brig Zulfikar Anwar Khan, ASC, Brig Khalid Hassan Butt, Sigs, Brig Mustansar Mahmood, Punjab, Brig Hafeez Ullah Khan, Arty, Brig Liaqat Hussain, AK, Brig Tauqir Afsar, Engrs, Brig Arshad Mahmood, AK, Brig Nazir Hussain Khan, AC, Brig Maqbool Ahmed Butt, Sind, Brig Muhammad Ajmal Khan, AD, Brig Wajahat Hussain Sahi, Punjab, Brig Sher Ghani, ASC, Brig Jalil Ahmad, Arty, Brig Muhammad Asim Raoof, AD, Brig Zulfiqar Bashir, Engrs, Brig Zafeer Zaman Butt, Arty, Brig Obaid Ur Rehman, Sigs, Brig Muhammad Zahid Raza Ch, Engrs, Brig Shahbaz Ahmad Butt, Engrs, Brig Akmal Aziz, FF, Brig Ibrar Hussain Bhatti, Punjab, Brig Shahid Jawad Khan, Sind, Brig Asad Raza Syed, AK, Brig Khaliq Uz Zaman, Arty, Brig Sohail Tariq Dar, AK, Brig Muhammad Husain, AD, Brig Ammar Yousaf, Arty, Brig Asim Razzaque, Avn, Brig Hamood Ur Rehman, TSO, Brig Muhammad Mukarram Khan, ICTO, Brig Waseem Ud Din, JAG, Brig Muhammad Hanif, AEC, Brig Muhammad Munir Asif, AEC, Brig Manzoor Ahmed Abbasi, AEC, Brig Naveed Asif, AMC Spec, Brig Sarfraz Ali Zahid, AMC Spec, Brig Sarfraz Khan Janjua, AMC Spec, Brig Syed Kamran Mahmood, AMC Spec, Brig Zahoor Iqbal Mirza, AMC Spec, Brig Muhammad Nadeem Zafar, AMC Spec, Brig Mrs Ambreen Anwer, AMC Spec, Brig Tariq Rafi, AMC Spec, Brig Aamar Mahmood Malak, AMC Spec, Brig Nasir Rafiq Ahmed, HCA, Brig Miss Nasreen Tufail, AFNS, Col Muhammad Ali Malik, AC Col Muhammad Ajmal, Arty, Col Muhammad Ilyas, Arty, Col Syed Saqib Shah, Arty, Col Muhammad Ilyas, AD, Col Atif Jalil, Engrs, Col Mansoor Afzal, Engrs, Col Ajmal Mahmood, Baloch, Col Habib Ullah Khan, NLI, Col Muhammad Asghar Khan Niazi, Punjab, Col Nafees Ahmad, Sind, Col Raza Tahseen, AK, Col Syed Ghufran Mehdi, NLI, Col Muhammad Ayoub, Avn, Col Kamran Faiz Solehria, T.Bt CMI, Col Asif Rehman, ASC, Col Asif Iqbal, Ord, Col Waqas Shoaib, EME, Col Muhammad Afzal Baig, AEC, Col Zafar Iqbal, JAG, Col Zain Niaz Naqvi, HCA, Col Muhammad Tariq, HCA, Col Mrs Sarwar Sultana, AFNS, Commodore Adeel Qureshi, Navy, Commodore Muhammad Imran Rana, Navy, Commodore Rizwan Ahmed, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Ashfaq Akhtar, Navy, Commodore Mohammad Irfan, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Armaghan Ahmad, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Mohammad Maqbool, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Azhar Mahmood, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Ashar Mahmood, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Syed Sajjad Hussain, Navy, Commodore Dr. Faisal Amir Khan Niazi, Navy, Capt Javed Zia, TI(M), Navy, Capt Faisal Javeed Sheikh, S.Bt, Navy, Shahzad Hamid, T.Bt, Navy, Air Commodore Sheraz Ahmad, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Shafique Siddique, Air Force, Air Commodore Noman Ullah Kirmani, Air Force, Air Commodore Ahsan Arshad Chowdhry, Air Force, Air Commodore Umer Farooq Chaudhary, Air Force, Air Commodore Asim Ijaz, Air Force, Air Commodore Azeem Nathaniel, Air Force, Air Commodore Qamar Bashir, Air Force, Air Commodore Noor Ul Hassan, Air Force, Air Commodore Mehr Yar Saqib Niazi, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Asif Aslam, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Saqib Khan, Air Force, Air Commodore Usman Riaz, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Shahid, Air Force, Air Commodore Tariq Iqbal, Air Force, Air Commodore Farhan Akhtar, Air Force, Air Commodore M Ejaz Yousaf Cheema, Air Force, Air Commodore Waqar Ahmad, Air Force, Gp Capt Raja Ishtiaq Ahmad Janjua, Air Force, Air Commodore Waqas Ahmad, Air Force, Gp Capt Amir Azim, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military):- Lt Col Waqar Ahmad, AC, Lt Col Muhammad Masood Fayyaz, AC, Lt Col Atif Zeeshan Abbasi, AC, Lt Col Muhammad Ashraf Ali, Arty, Lt Col Yasar Adnan, Arty, Lt Col Khurram Saleem, Arty, Lt Col Jawad Ejaz Malik, Arty, Lt Col Akhtar Hussain, Arty, Lt Col Abdul Khaliq, Arty, Lt Col Maaz Murtaza, T.Bt Arty, Lt Col Mudassar Illyas, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Ashraf, Arty, Lt Col Kalab Abbas, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Asif Yasin Cheema, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Yasien, Arty, Lt Col Jawad Hanif, AD, Lt Col Nazar Abbas, AD, Lt Col Nouman Alam Khan, AD, Lt Col Muhammad Javed, AD, Lt Col Muhammad Arshad, Engrs, Lt Col Rizwan Ahmad Batth, Engrs, Lt Col Noor Muhammad, Engrs, Lt Col Javaid Iqbal, Engrs, Lt Col Muhammad Shahid Razzaque, Sigs, Lt Col Kifayat Ullah, Sigs, Lt Col Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah Bukhari, Sigs, Lt Col Syed Saqib Mumtaz Hashmi, Sigs, Lt Col Saleem Iqbal, Punjab, Lt Col Faheem Ahmed Khan Awan, Punjab, Lt Col Asrar Ul Hakim, Punjab, Lt Col Ahmed Saeed Malik, Punjab, Lt Col Shahzad Khadim, Punjab, Lt Col Fayaz Ahmad, Baloch, Lt Col Bashir Muhammad, Baloch, Lt Col Iftikhar Ali, Baloch, Lt Col Abdul Latif, Baloch, Lt Col Muhammad Rahim, Baloch, Lt Col Ali Ahmad Altaf, FF, Lt Col Hassan Akhtar, FF, Lt Col Muhammad Arsalan Shafi, FF, Lt Col Muhammad Kamran Baig, FF, Lt Col Qamar Yasin, FF, Lt Col Mushtaq Ahmad, FF, Lt Col Jowad Hamid, AK, Lt Col Burhan Sami, AK, Lt Col Muhammad Irfan, AK, Lt Col Syed Imran Haider, AK, Lt Col Kashif Sultan, Sind, Lt Col Ijaz Ahmad, NLI, Lt Col Kamran Saleem, Avn, Lt Col Javed Iqbal, Avn, Lt Col Imran Daud Awan, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Asghar, CMI, Lt Col Asif Sayyad, CMI, Lt Col Nasir Inayat, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Ali, CMI, Lt Col Kashif Iqbal, CMI, Lt Col Malik Liaqat Ali, CMI, Lt Col Ishtiaq Ahmed, ASC, Lt Col S. Nigar Ul Wadood, ASC, Lt Col Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, ASC, Lt Col Mirza Jehanzeb Baig, Ord, Lt Col Muhammad Haleem Khan, Ord, Lt Col Shafqat Bashir, EME, Lt Col Zafar Iqbal, EME, Lt Col Muhammad Khalid Javed, EME, Lt Col Muhammad Awais Malik, EME, Lt Col Muhammad Nazakat, ICTO, Lt Col Shahbaz Ghani, TSO, Lt Col Rubina Muneer, HCA, Lt Col Mrs Yasmin Qureshi, HCA, Lt Col Zameer Ahmad Nayyar, AMC Spec, Lt Col Rashid Mahmood, AMC Spec, Lt Col Imtiaz Ahmad, ADC, Maj Rashid Ul Ghafoor Khan, AC, Maj Muhammad Riaz, Arty, Maj Shakeel Javaid, Arty, Maj Nadeem Anjum, Arty, Maj Khalid Ramzan, Arty, Maj Sadaquat Jamil, Arty, Maj Mirza Zaka Ur Rehman, Arty, Maj Yasir Hamid Abbasi, AD, Maj Muhammad Kamran, Engrs, Maj Liaqat Ali Khan, Engrs, Maj Nadeem Mumtaz, Sigs, Maj Ahmad Raza Khan Lodhi, Punjab, Maj Zafar Ullah Haider Khan, Punjab, Maj Jehangir Ahmad, Baloch, Maj Salman Ahmad, FF, Maj Muhammad Shahid Sarwar, FF, Maj Tahir Imran Khan, AK, Maj Javid Iqbal, Sind, Maj Ali Irtaza, Avn, Maj Rana Javed Ahmed, ASC, Maj Ehtsham Ul Haq, Ord, Maj Iyaz Mahmood Khan, EME, Maj Abdul Rehman, EME, Maj Muhammad Yaser Ejaz Chohan, EME, Maj Shahzad Riaz, ICTO, Maj Zeeshan Hyder, AMC GDMO, Maj Shabbir Ahmed Khan, AMC GDMO, Maj Mrs Nilofar Zafar, AMC GDMO, Maj Khalid Mehmood, AMC Spec, Maj Mrs Shazia Afzal, AMC Grd, Maj Syed Jamal Shah, ADC, Maj Mst Najma Kausar, AFNS, Commander Muhammad Haseeb, Navy, Commander Abid Hussain, Navy, Commander Tajamal Hussain, Navy, Commander M Maooz Akrama, Navy, Commander Kamran Adnan, Navy, Commander M Fahim Ibrahim, Navy, Commander Tassawar Aziz Malik, Navy, Lt Commander Sajid Bari, Navy, Lt Commander Akhtar Zaman Khan, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Mobeen-Ul- Haque, Navy, Lt Commander Husnain Raza, Navy, Lt Commander Siddiq Akbar, Navy, Lt Commander Imran Khan, Navy, Lt Commander Hassan Shahid, Navy, Wing Commander Adeel Aatif, Air Force, Wing Commander Kashif Kamal, Air Force, Wing Commander Malik Ahsan Riaz, Air Force, Wing Commander Khuram Rana, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Nasir Zai, Air Force, Wing Commander Kashif Munawar, Air Force, Wing Commander Malik Noman Ashiq, Air Force, Wing Commander Ahsan Sajjad, Air Force, Wing Commander Shuaib Salamat, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Irfan Anjum, Air Force, Wing Commander Sarmad Rashid, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Nadeem, Air Force, Wing Commander Kashif Akhtar Qureshi, Air Force, Wing Commander Junaid Haq, Air Force, Wing Commander Maria Saeed, Air Force, Wing Commander Rizwan Afzal, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Amjad, Air Force, Wing Commander Naseem Akhtar, Air Force.--ISPR