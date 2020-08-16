The recent diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel seem to be a great game played by the United States in the Middle East. These ties are linked to deepen economic cooperation, mutual consultation in social and political issues and most importantly to isolate Iran. On the one hand, Donald Trump, after getting much criticism and little support in the presidential election, is hopeful to gain maximum support of the public through this diplomatic win and on the other, to compel Arab countries to accept Israel.

However, Trump has announced the ties depicting that these ties are based on normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab countries. The cited normalization will boost direct flights, trade ambassadors, open embassies, technology, communication and tourism. Trump’s national security team praised the agreement. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, an architect of the administration’s wider Middle East policy, credited Trump’s “untraditional approach” to foreign policy. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the “remarkable achievement” will normalize relations between two of the region’s most forward-leaning and liberal states. The Palestinians, who have struggled for peace for a very long time, will be, most probably, affected a lot by the deal?

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur