Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred on Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan Award upon Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Independence Day. The prestigious award was received by Hurriyat leaders at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Friday on behalf of Geelani. Geelani was born in the Bandipora area of northern Kashmir on September 29, 1929. A staunch advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, he has been the leading voice against Indian oppression and injustice in the occupied valley. The Hurriyat Conference, an umbrella organisation formed in 1993 by various pro-freedom groups in Kashmir, provides a political platform for voices that wish to rid the area of Indian occupation. However, there was a split in the group in 2003 with Geelani leading a separate faction that was in favour of accession to Pakistan. The split formed when Geelani walked out after another group decided to hold talks with New Delhi.

Geelani was elected chairman for life of his Hurriyat group, which comprises 24 constituent parties.

The other faction is led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since August last year. Both Hurriyats used to regularly issue statements and protest programmes against the Indian leadership.