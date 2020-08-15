Efforts on to make country welfare state: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the government was striving under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country a welfare state as per the vision of the founders of the country.

He was speaking at an event, which was organised at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. He hoisted the national flag to mark the occasion. Besides Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash, Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, members of the KP Assembly from Peshawar, other government functionaries also attended the event. The KP government was taking steps to make the province a hub of local and international tourism, he added. Later, he laid a wreath on the monument of police martyrs and offered Fateha for departed souls. A contingent of police saluted the national flag followed by national anthem by the police band. The chief minister greeted the nation and said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the tireless struggle and unprecedented sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He added that it was the individual and collective responsibility of all the people to strengthen and develop Pakistan into a great country.