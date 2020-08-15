‘Pakistanis are resilient nation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis are an extremely resilient and hardworking nation that had the power to achieve anything it dreamt of.

These views were expressed by Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal while addressing 74th Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan’s mission in Berlin on Friday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the embassy compound and members of Pakistani community celebrated the day along with mission’s officers and staff. They discussed the circumstanced that led to creation of the country and the difficulties faced by the Pakistan Movement workers and Muslims of the region. A large number of Pakistanis, Kashmiris and well-wishers of Pakistan from local German community attended the ceremony.

Ambassador Dr Muhammad Faisal hoisted the Pakistani flag in front of the Chancery building. During the ceremony, the special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion. Addressing the members of the Pakistani community, Ambassador Dr Muhammad Faisal paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of forefathers who created the country amid most difficult circumstances and defeating the challenges of enemies. He highlighted the role of leaders of Pakistan Movement and their struggle.

The ambassador shared Pakistan’s commendable and globally appreciated role in containing the spread of COVID-19 and the concept of smart lockdown, which was being emulated by the world now. He reminded that on this day of joy, Pakistan could not forget its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continued to face atrocities under Indian occupation forces in IOJ&K. To express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he highlighted the hashtags #KashmiriLivesMatter and #PrisonersofConscience.