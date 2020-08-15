‘Wall of Corona Heroes’ set up at Punjab Governor’s House

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday laid the foundation of "Wall of Corona Heroes" at Governor’s House in order to pay tribute to the frontline heroes against COVID-19.

The Wall will have pictures and names of Corona Heroes. Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam, Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, Gohar Ejaz of APTMA, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarrar, Principal Secretary to Governor, Dr Rashid Mansoor and others attended the ceremony.

Talking to media on the occasion, the governor said that COVID-19 had been successfully controlled under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with mutual efforts of provincial and federal governments and cooperation of the general public.

He said health officials played a pivotal role in containing the pandemic spread as they had offered their services on the frontline. He said the aim of building Wall of Corona Heroes was to pay tribute to the frontline soldiers against the virus. This wall will be completed in almost two months.

It will have pictures and names of all those people who contributed to curbing the virus spread in the country. He said that not a single penny would be spent from the federal or Punjab government treasury. In fact, it will be built with the help of donations by affluent people.

The governor paid tribute to frontline fighters from the health department. Responding to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that those who would come to see Wall of Corona Heroes would enter from Alhamra gate and a cafeteria would be established here for them.

He said that during Corona crisis, the government provided ration to over 1.5 million families, PPE to healthcare staff under Punjab Development Network and spent over Rs6 billion with support of generous donors, including contribution to Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that history would always remember the incredible services by Punjab Governor during Corona crisis with the help of affluent people who had made generous donations. He said that building of Wall of Corona Heroes was a historic step and the Corona Heroes would always be remembered by generations to come.

Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib said that history was a witness that all Pakistanis had faced every hardship with unity and national spirit. Gohar Ejaz of APTMA said there was no greater service than the service of humanity. He said his organisation started a relief campaign with Governor Chaudhry Sarwar immediately after the virus outbreak, provided people with ration and other forms of relief. He praised the governor’s role in providing relief to people during virus crisis.

Addressing the ceremony, Sarwar paid tribute to Pakistan Army soldiers and other security forces for their sacrifices and services for Pakistan. He also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris who were still struggling for freedom from Illegal Indian occupation.